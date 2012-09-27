FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal PM says country must maintain austerity drive
September 27, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

Portugal PM says country must maintain austerity drive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal needs to maintain its determination to meet the terms of a 78-billion-euro bailout in order to ensure it retains the confidence of its creditors, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Thursday.

“Externally, there appears to be and there has been a perception (of the country) that has helped our development,” Passos Coelho told a conference.

He added that if Portugal drops its determination to meet the bailout goals and “our willingness is not the same, it will be difficult for those abroad to maintain a good impression and want to continue to help us more.”

Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge

