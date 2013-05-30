FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banker warns against relaxing Portugal austerity
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 30, 2013 / 12:51 PM / 4 years ago

Banker warns against relaxing Portugal austerity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Bailed-out Portugal has to continue its fiscal and economic adjustment program and should not relax austerity efforts too fast, the head of the country’s largest-listed bank Millennium BCP (BCP.LS), Nuno Amado, said on Thursday.

“I‘m a bit afraid that too much easing (of austerity policies), going a bit backwards may just imply more effort later on... It is essential to have more economic activity, but without relaxing the austerity too much,” he told a conference hosted by Reuters and TSF radio.

At the same event, his counterpart from Banco BPI (BBPI.LS), Fernando Ulrich, said he did not expect Portugal to need another bailout after it exits the present program in mid-2014.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.