Troika to visit Lisbon after court ruling: government

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s lenders from the European Union and IMF will visit Lisbon following the rejection by the constitutional court of some government austerity measures to tackle uncertainty created by the ruling, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The dates of the visit are yet to be scheduled. The lenders usually visit Portugal for quarterly reviews of the country’s performance under the 78-billion euro bailout. The latest such visit was in March.

“The court decision created an uncertainty which justifies this visit in-between reviews, as do the spending cuts that the government promised to present by the end of April or beginning of May,” a finance ministry spokeswoman said.