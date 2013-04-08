FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troika to visit Lisbon after court ruling: government
April 8, 2013 / 3:44 PM / in 4 years

Troika to visit Lisbon after court ruling: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man holds a sign reading: "Budget = hunger, unemployment" during an anti-austerity protest in front of Portugal's parliament in Lisbon November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s lenders from the European Union and IMF will visit Lisbon following the rejection by the constitutional court of some government austerity measures to tackle uncertainty created by the ruling, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The dates of the visit are yet to be scheduled. The lenders usually visit Portugal for quarterly reviews of the country’s performance under the 78-billion euro bailout. The latest such visit was in March.

“The court decision created an uncertainty which justifies this visit in-between reviews, as do the spending cuts that the government promised to present by the end of April or beginning of May,” a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

