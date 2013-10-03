FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal not ruling out bond issues this year: minister
#Business News
October 3, 2013 / 6:09 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal not ruling out bond issues this year: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Treasury Secretary Maria Luis Albuquerque attends a conference organised by Reuters and TSF radio in Lisbon, in this May 30, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal does not rule out carrying out bond issues this year but the goal is to resume regular bond issuance in 2014, when the country’s bailout ends, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Thursday.

“Talking about next year, certainly,” she told reporters when asked about bond issues. “It is our objective, it is a condition of the conclusion of the bailout, and it is also our intention to carry out some bond swaps.”

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip

