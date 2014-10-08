Banco BPI looking closely at Novo Banco sale: CEO

Workers install the new logo of Portuguese Novo Banco (New Bank) at their Lisbon office September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - Banco BPI’s (BBPI.LS) management is obliged to consider the opportunity of buying Novo Banco, the chief executive of Portugal’s second largest listed bank said on Wednesday.

BPI chief executive Fernando Ulrich said with Novo Banco operating in the same market as BPI “it is a professional duty to consider what that opportunity may represent.”

“But it is a matter that will have to be looked at the time that the sale is carried out, in what situation the bank is in at that moment and what the situation in the capital markets is at the time,” Ulrich told journalists.

Novo Banco was established as the succesor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES), which had to be rescued in early August after the large debts of its founding family contaminated its balance sheet. Novo Banco was carved out as the ‘good bank’ in the rescue while BES continues to exist and holds all of the toxic debts.

The government has said it wants to sell Novo Banco within two years.