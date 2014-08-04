FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Commission says approves Banco Espirito Santo rescue plan
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 4, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

European Commission says approves Banco Espirito Santo rescue plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Sunday that Portugal’s planned 4.9 billion euro ($6.58 billion) rescue of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) BES.L was in line with EU state aid rules.

“The adoption of this resolution measure is adequate to restore confidence in financial stability and to ensure the continuity of services and avoid potential adverse systemic effects,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commission said a disorderly resolution of BES could have created a serious disturbance in the Portugues economy and that the creation of a temporary credit institution, holding deposits, senior debt and most of the assets, was a suitable remedy.

To limit market distortions, the latter’s new business would be limited, it said.

($1 = 0.7450 Euros)

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.