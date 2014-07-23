FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs says BES investment was on behalf of clients
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs says BES investment was on behalf of clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LISBON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs’s (GS.N) 2.27 percent interest in Portugal’s Banco Espirito SantoBES.LS was acquired on behalf of clients, the U.S. investment bank said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

Shares in BES soared as much as 19.6 percent Wednesday after the bank announced on Tuesday evening that Goldman Sachs Group had acquired the interest in the bank and U.S. hedge fund DE Shaw had taken a 2.71 percent position.

“Goldman Sachs International has entered into positions in Banco Espirito (Santo) by virtue of its facilitation of client transactions,” the bank said in an emailed statement.

“This activity has triggered a disclosure under the requirements of the Transparency Directive as implemented in Portugal.”

Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.