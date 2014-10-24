Portugal's BPI surprises with net loss on one-off costs

Portuguese bank BPI logo is seen on their offices in Lisbon February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese bank BPI (BBPI.LS) posted an unexpected quarterly net loss, which it attributed to one-off items including early retirement costs, while its net interest income rose, beating forecasts.

Portugal’s second-largest listed bank said on Friday it lost 7.7 million euros ($9.8 million) in the July-September quarter, compared with a net profit of 13.8 million euros a year earlier.

BPI’s net interest income, the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients’ deposits, rose 19 percent to 140.7 million euros.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted on average net profit of 21 million euros and net interest income of 131 million euros.

With the results of Europe-wide stress tests to be released on Sunday, BPI said its fully implemented Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 9.8 percent at the end of September, well above the regulator-required minimum solvency ratio of 7 percent. BPI is expected to pass the European Central Bank health check.

BPI said in a statement that early retirement costs amounted to 26 million euros and that it also had several other non-recurring costs amounting to almost 20 million euros.

International operations, principally in Angola, made a positive contribution of almost 34 million euros to net income, up from 24 million a year ago, but that was offset by a 41 million euro loss at home, BPI said.

In the first nine months to September, BPI posted a loss of 114 million euros, also hit by forced sovereign debt sales in the second quarter meant to comply with new European rules and interest paid on pricey state loans before BPI fully repaid them in the first half of the year.