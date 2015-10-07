Portugal Communist party says ready to back Socialist-led government

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Communist party is ready to support a government led by the center-left Socialists, its leader said on Wednesday in what appeared to be a departure for the country’s Communists.

“A government solution, which inevitably includes the Socialists, will have our political support, to stop a repeat of this policy (of austerity),” by the center-right, Communist leader Jeronimo de Sousa told reporters after meeting his Socialist counterpart.

The Communists’ stance could further complicate efforts by Portugal’s outgoing center-right administration in forming a new government after it won the most votes, but lost its majority in parliament, at an election on Sunday.