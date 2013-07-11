FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Brussels says wants a stable Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission supports Portugal’s efforts to avoid any political instability that could derail its return to normal borrowing on financial markets next year, it said on Thursday.

“We look forward to ... supporting Portugal’s efforts to create the conditions for a program exit,” Commission spokesman Simon O‘Connor told a regular press briefing.

“The Commission takes note of the appeal by the president of Portugal to ensure the successful completion of the economic adjustment program and to avoid any political instability at this time which could undermine the restoration of confidence in Portugal’s economic prospects,” he said.

Portugal’s president has rejected the government’s proposal to reshuffle its cabinet of ministers after a dispute had threatened its survival.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by John O'Donnell

