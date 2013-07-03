FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany confident Lisbon will stick to agreed reforms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Germany confident Lisbon will stick to agreed reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with German government spokesman Steffen Seibert (R) before the weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin in this September 19, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is confident Portugal will stick to reforms agreed with international lenders in return for a bailout, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said on Wednesday, as the political crisis in Lisbon deepened.

“The government is confident Portugal will stick to the agreed reform path and will support that path,” said spokesman Steffen Seibert, describing its efforts so far as impressive. “The government knows it’s a very difficult path but because it goes to the roots of the problems, it will lead to success.”

Two more Portuguese ministers from the junior ruling coalition party were ready to resign on Wednesday, Portuguese media said, deepening turmoil that could trigger a snap election and derail Lisbon’s exit from an EU/IMF bailout.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Noah Barkin; Writing Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.