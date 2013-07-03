FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal CDS-PP party ready to negotiate with government
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal CDS-PP party ready to negotiate with government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s rightist CDS-PP junior coalition party will meet with the governing Social Democrats to find a way to guarantee a viable government, Luis Queiro, a senior member of the CDS-PP and the chairman of the party’s congress, said on Wednesday.

His comments came after Foreign Minister Paulo Portas, who leads the CDS-PP, resigned from the government a day earlier. A departure of the CDS-PP from the coalition government would rob it of its majority in parliament.

Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
