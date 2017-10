LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s prime minister said on Friday he is ready to overcome divergences with his coalition partner and to finish a bailout program in June 2014 as planned.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said his government had to ensure that it does not again create a crisis like the one that has rocked it in the past two weeks.

“What happened should not have happened and we have to show that it will not happen again,” he told parliament.