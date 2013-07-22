FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal PM vows to complete bailout, rebuild confidence
July 22, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal PM vows to complete bailout, rebuild confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s prime minister said on Monday the country needs to rebuild confidence dented by this month’s political crisis and pledged to stick to the timetable agreed with the international lenders for Lisbon’s exit from its bailout by mid-2014.

In his first speech after the president ruled out a snap election and told the government to stay and finish its term until 2015, premier Pedro Passos Coelho said the austerity course and profound reforms had to continue as they were dictated by the country’s difficult circumstances.

“We will rebuild the confidence without raising any doubts about the process we are carrying out, saying ‘yes, we want to complete the assistance program on the agreed date’,” he said.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas

