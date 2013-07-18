FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal president: parties determined to reach deal in crisis talks
July 18, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal president: parties determined to reach deal in crisis talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's President Anibal Cavaco Silva gestures during a speech in the capital Maputo March 24, 2008. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg

LISBON (Reuters) - Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva said on Thursday the main political parties involved in talks on his request are determined and “up to the challenge” to reach an agreement to keep an EU/IMF bailout on track and end a political crisis.

“There is serious will and determined effort to achieve an understanding, although we cannot ignore that it is a complex, difficult negotiation,” he said in televised remarks from a remote Portuguese island. “The parties’ attitude has been of utmost responsibility,” he added.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas

