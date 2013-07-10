FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal senior party says government remains in office
July 10, 2013

Portugal senior party says government remains in office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portuguese opposition and Socialist Party leader Jose Antonio Seguro speaks to journalists after a meeting with Portugal's President Anibal Cavaco Silva at Belem presidential palace in Lisbon July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Social Democrats, senior partner in the ruling coalition, said on Wednesday the government remained in power and the party would consider the president’s request to resolve a political crisis through a deal with opposition Socialists.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva earlier urged the three largest parties to reach a deal that would include early elections to be arranged after Portugal’s planned exit from an international bailout in June 2014.

“I would like to recall the president’s words that the government still has its full powers and must continue to exercise its functions,” Luis Montenegro, PSD’s parliamentary bench leader, told journalists.

