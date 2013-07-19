FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's opposition says crisis talks break off
#World News
July 19, 2013 / 7:35 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal's opposition says crisis talks break off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho (C) sits between Foreign Minister Paulo Portas (L) and Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque during a no-confidence session at Parliament in Lisbon July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s main opposition Socialists and the ruling coalition have broken off talks, leaving it to the president to decide how to end a political crisis that threatens Lisbon’s bailout exit, Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro said on Friday.

He said the two coalition parties had “made impossible a national salvation compromise” after rejecting most of the Socialists’ proposals.

“There were two different visions to exit the crisis. That being clear, it made no sense to continue negotiating for the sake of negotiating,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

