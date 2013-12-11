Goldman and Deutsche Bank disclose stakes in Portugal's CTT

LISBON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) bought big stakes in Portugal’s CTT (CTT.LS), the newly privatized postal services company said on Wednesday, as its shareholder structure began to be disclosed.

Goldman and Deutsche Bank hold beneficial stakes of 5 percent and 2 percent respectively in CTT, whose shares met strong demand on their stock market debut last week.

It was the first disclosure by institutional investors and others are expected to follow.

Foreign investors snapped up 43 percent of CTT’s shares, while a 30 percent stake remains with state-owned holding company Parpublica.

On Wednesday CTT’s shares were trading at 5.75 euros, a 4 percent gain on the initial public offering (IPO) price of 5.52 euros.

CTT was valued at about 830 million euros ($1.14 billion)and was the first company to be floated on Lisbon’s stock exchange since renewable energy company EDPR (EDPR.LS) in 2008.

It followed IPOs for Belgium’s bpost (BPOST.BR) in June and Britain’s Royal Mail (RMG.L) in October.