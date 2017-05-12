FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Portugal Telecom says hit by cyber attack, no impact on services
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 12, 2017 / 4:15 PM / 3 months ago

Portugal Telecom says hit by cyber attack, no impact on services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal Telecom was hit on Friday by a cyber attack but no services were impacted, a spokeswoman for the company said.

"We were the target of an attack, like what is happening in all of Europe, a large scale-attack, but none of our services were affected," a Portugal Telecom spokeswoman told Reuters.

Portugal Telecom was taking all measures necessary, together with national authorities, to resolve the situation, she said.

In neighboring Spain, the government said on Friday a large number of companies had been attacked by cyber criminals who infected computers with malicious software known as "ransomware."

A spokesman at Portugal's judicial police said he had no information on the cyber attacks.

Energy firm Energias de Portugal, Portugal's largest company, cut access to the internet on its network as a precaution to the attacks registered in Europe, said a spokesman for the company. He said no problems had been registered on its systems.

Reporting By Patricia Rua and Axel Bugge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.