Portugal PM says may need new easing of 2014 deficit goal
May 24, 2013 / 11:12 AM / in 4 years

Portugal PM says may need new easing of 2014 deficit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho speaks during a debate session at the Parliament in Lisbon May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal is on course to meeting this year’s deficit target but the government may require further easing of the goals agreed with its EU and IMF lenders for 2014, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Friday.

Under the recently revised terms of its bailout, Lisbon has to reduce the public deficit to 5.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from last year’s 6.4 percent, then to 4 percent in 2014 and 2.5 percent in 2015.

“The government does not rule out that further flexibility of the goals may become important for 2014,” Passos Coelho told parliament. The lenders already eased this and next year’s targets in March due to a steeper than expected recession in Portugal and Europe.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
