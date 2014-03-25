Portugal's January - February public deficit falls 83 percent

Graffiti depicting the angel of death, with the word "Portugal", is seen at a closed factory in Lisbon August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s public deficit was 83 percent lower at the end of February than a year before, an encouraging sign for the country as it prepares to exit its international bailout in May.

The January-February public deficit was just 30.8 million euros ($42.4 million), the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

In a statement, it said tax revenues rose more than 7 percent to 6.23 billion euros, “exceeding the goal envisaged by the 2014 budget and consolidating a strong upward trend in tax revenues that began in 2013”.

“This evolution is a testament to an economic recovery and growing efficiency of new measures of combating tax evasion,” the ministry said.

While overall spending still increased around 6 percent, the ministry said it was mainly due to interest payments on Portugal’s large debt pile. Spending on public sector workers, mainly wages, fell 1.8 percent, it said.

Portugal’s economy started to rebound last year from its worst recession since the 1970s, but has yet to post its first full year of growth. The government expects gross domestic product to increase by 1.2 percent this year.

Lisbon still has to cut the budget deficit to 4 percent of GDP this year after beating last year’s 5.5 percent target, set under the terms of its 2011 bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Portugal’s benchmark 10-year bond yields dropped to 4.23 percent on Tuesday, their lowest level since April 2010, continuing a recent rally as the outlook for euro zone’s bailed-out countries improves.

($1 = 0.7258 euros)