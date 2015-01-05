FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal business confidence slips in December
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal business confidence slips in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Magnets designed like trams are seen at a souvenir shop in downtown Lisbon September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s economic climate indicator slipped slightly in December, while consumer confidence remained stable at its highest level since 2002, data showed on Monday.

The economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, stood at plus 0.3 in December, down from 0.5 the previous month. The index turned positive in May last - the month Lisbon exited an international bailout.

The National Statistics Institute also said its consumer confidence indicator was at a negative reading of 22.3 in December, the same as in November.

The indices started rebounding at the start of 2013, when Portugal began to recover from its debt crisis which led to the worst economic slump since the 1970s. The economy is expected to have grown last year for the first time since 2010.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.