Portugal business confidence slips in December

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s economic climate indicator slipped slightly in December, while consumer confidence remained stable at its highest level since 2002, data showed on Monday.

The economic climate indicator, which measures business confidence, stood at plus 0.3 in December, down from 0.5 the previous month. The index turned positive in May last - the month Lisbon exited an international bailout.

The National Statistics Institute also said its consumer confidence indicator was at a negative reading of 22.3 in December, the same as in November.

The indices started rebounding at the start of 2013, when Portugal began to recover from its debt crisis which led to the worst economic slump since the 1970s. The economy is expected to have grown last year for the first time since 2010.