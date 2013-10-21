FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal seeking precautionary credit line: economy minister
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal seeking precautionary credit line: economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Economy Minister Antonio Pires de Lima reacts during a news conference in Lisbon July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LONDON (Reuters) - Portugal is seeking to negotiate a precautionary credit line from its international lenders, confident it will not need to resort to a second aid program, the country’s economy minister said on Monday.

“We are preparing a precautionary program,” Antonio Pires de Lima told journalists at a breakfast roundtable in London.

“I really don’t think we will need a second (aid) program,” he said.

The possibility of such a precautionary program was first acknowledged by Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas last month, who then said Lisbon needs to end its “period of being a protectorate” under the current bailout, and that a standby loan would be a completely different arrangement.

Portugal must return to financing itself in debt markets when the current bailout plan expires in mid-2014. Many economists say it may need some kind of support from the European Union after the bailout ends.

By Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.