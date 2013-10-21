Portugal seeking precautionary credit line: economy minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Portugal is seeking to negotiate a precautionary credit line from its international lenders, confident it will not need to resort to a second aid program, the country’s economy minister said on Monday.

“We are preparing a precautionary program,” Antonio Pires de Lima told journalists at a breakfast roundtable in London.

“I really don’t think we will need a second (aid) program,” he said.

The possibility of such a precautionary program was first acknowledged by Deputy Prime Minister Paulo Portas last month, who then said Lisbon needs to end its “period of being a protectorate” under the current bailout, and that a standby loan would be a completely different arrangement.

Portugal must return to financing itself in debt markets when the current bailout plan expires in mid-2014. Many economists say it may need some kind of support from the European Union after the bailout ends.