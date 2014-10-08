Bank of Portugal lowers 2014 growth outlook to 0.9 percent

A man walks through the main entrance of the headquarters of the Bank of Portugal in Lisbon May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal lowered its 2014 growth forecast on Wednesday to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent, citing lower public consumption and higher imports.

“This revision is essentially explained by a downward revision of public consumption and by incorporating the most recent information on foreign trade,” the bank said in its latest economic bulletin.

The bank also said Portugal has to deepen its “demanding” deleveraging process of its highly indebted public and private sectors.