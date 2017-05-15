Portugal first quarter growth strongest in decade, beats forecast

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's economy grew at its strongest pace in a decade in the first quarter when it expanded 2.8 percent from a year earlier to beat expectations, helped by strong exports and recovering investment, official data showed on Monday.

Portuguese benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 3.356 percent, its lowest level since November, after the data release by the National Statistics Institute (INE).

"These positive numbers confirm continuous growth that began in mid-2013 and also an acceleration of the pace of the expansion, which is new," said Filipe Garcia, head of Informacao de Mercados Financeiros consultants in Porto.

He attributed growth to a wider European setting of super low interest rates, European Central Bank's bond-buying program that reduces country risk, as well as Portugal's own improvements, principally its tourism boom and a real estate market that has lured foreign investment.

In its first reading of gross domestic product, the INE said the economy expanded 1 percent in the first quarter from the last three months of 2016, when it grew a revised 0.7 percent.

Year-on-year growth accelerated from 2 percent in the last quarter of 2016. The INE said exports and investment helped push growth higher from a year earlier while private consumption was decelerating - factors analysts said pointed to more sustainable growth than last year.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had expected, on average, quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.7 percent and year-on-year growth of 2.4 percent.

The economy grew 1.4 percent last year in a slight deceleration from 2015, but now the government and the European Commission project an expansion of 1.8 percent this year. That should help the country's plan to slash the budget deficit further to 1.5 percent of GDP from 2 percent in 2016.

Last year's deficit was already the lowest in the country's modern democratic history.