Risk of instability haunts Portugal cliff-hanger election race

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal faces the prospect of political stalemate undermining its recovery from a debt crisis, with neither of its two main parties strongly placed to achieve a majority government at Oct. 4 parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho accused the main opposition Socialist leader Antonio Costa of “promising instability” after he said he would block any budget proposed by a minority center-right government.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Friday upgraded Portugal to just below investment grade, citing a steady economic recovery. While it expected little policy change after the vote, it warned of a possible downgrade if a new government deviated noticeably from budget consolidation.

“Just as a ratings agency said that if we continue the current path we will exit the ”junk“ standing where they had put us ... the opposition candidate for premier promises conflict, instability, the old policy of going back to the past,” Passos Coelho told supporters.

Analysts say a minority government would be a bigger risk to nascent recovery than a change of administration as most, including Standard & Poor‘s, see broad policy continuity in terms of budget consolidation.

Passos Coelho’s center-right ruling coalition is campaigning on its record of having steered the country safely through a debt crisis. The economy is now growing after three years of recession, but the government had to impose harsh austerity measures and hefty tax hikes.

COSTA EXPECTS VICTORY

The Socialist leader has pledged to ease back on austerity and give more disposable income back to households, although he also vows to keep reducing the budget deficits via growth.

Portugal’s bailout program, which it completed in May 2014, has not stirred the mass resistance that produced radical anti-bailout parties in Spain and Greece.

Costa, who said on Friday that his party “will not allow (the budget) to pass nor is an agreement possible with the rightist coalition” in case the coalition wins without a full parliament majority.

Costa said he expected to win and have his own government’s budget approved.

But while the race remains in a virtual dead heat, recent surveys have given a slight advantage to the ruling coalition.

The latest daily opinion poll by the Catolica University had the coalition leading on 40 percent against 34 percent for the Socialists, with one in three voters still undecided. The tracking poll series is meant more to gauge trends among those now undecided rather than predict the result.

A bigger poll by Eurosondagem on Friday put the Socialists 1.5 points ahead of the coalition on 35.5 percent but it also showed the coalition could take more seats in the 230-seat parliament due to varying weightings of electoral mandates across Portugal.

Another survey, by Aximage, gave the coalition a narrow lead with 35.3 percent against 34.7 percent for the Socialists.