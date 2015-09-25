Portugal center-right alliance may win more seats but no majority: poll

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s center-right ruling alliance may win more seats than the main opposition Socialists in an Oct. 4 general election but still falls well short of an outright majority, an opinion poll showed on Friday.

Analysts say the prospect of a weak government and the lack of scope for a broad coalition create political risks that could undermine Portugal’s reform efforts and recovery from a debt crisis in the next few years.

The survey by pollsters Eurosondagem for Expresso weekly and SIC television showed the ruling alliance gaining 1.5 percentage points from a week ago to 35.5 percent of voting intentions.

That was just less than the center-left Socialists, who added 0.5 percentage points to 36 percent but would still give the alliance more seats due to the weightings of electoral mandates across the country, the poll showed.

Eurosondagem surveys the largest number of people in its polls and is considered among the more reliable in Portugal.

The poll showed the coalition would win 100 to 103 seats against 97 to 102 seats for the Socialists in the 230-seat parliament, leaving both sides short of a majority.

To secure a majority, one of the parties needs to get close to 44 percent of the vote.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho is campaigning on his record of having steered the country safely through the debt crisis. The economy is now growing after three years of recession, but the government has had to impose harsh austerity measures.

Passos Coelho’s Socialist rival Antonio Costa has pledged to ease back on austerity and give more disposable income back to households.

Daily tracking surveys by two other pollsters have shown the Socialists losing support and falling further behind the coalition in the last few days.

Analysts say a minority administration would be a bigger risk in the medium term than a change of government as most see broad policy continuity in terms of budget consolidation.

Antonio Barroso, senior vice-president at Teneo Intelligence consultants in London said “political instability is likely to become a risk for economic policy regardless of who wins the vote” as it will most likely be a minority government.

But he expected policy continuity to prevail and said the Socialists would hardly try to block the first measures proposed by the new government if they lose, as opinion polls suggest, so the first “obvious signpost” would be the 2017 budget bill.

Some analysts say the Socialists could still have a late surge if those planning to vote for smaller leftist parties chose instead to support the opposition force that still has a chance to win. However, the latest daily polls, meant more to gauge trends rather than predict the result, suggest otherwise.

Portugal’s bailout program, which it completed in May 2014, has not sparked the mass resistance that thrust radical anti-bailout parties into the spotlight in Spain and Greece.

The Communist party remains the country’s largest hard left force, with 10 percent support according to the latest poll, followed by the Left Bloc with 5 percent.

The poll was carried out Sept. 17 to 23 and surveyed 1,467 people. The margin of error was 2.49 percentage points.