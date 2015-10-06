FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal president asks PM Passos Coelho to form new government
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2015 / 7:39 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal president asks PM Passos Coelho to form new government

Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva (R) and Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho talk during meeting at Belem Presidential Palace in Lisbon, Portugal October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s president said on Tuesday he had asked Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho to begin consultations on forming a government that can ensure political stability in the euro zone nation.

Passos Coelho’s center-right coalition won the most votes in Sunday’s national election but fell far short of a majority, in parliament, meaning it will have to rely on support from other parties to pass laws.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva said in a televised address to the nation he had asked Passos Coelho “to start consultations with the aim of forming a government that secures political stability”.

Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.