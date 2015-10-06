Portugal president asks PM Passos Coelho to form new government

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s president said on Tuesday he had asked Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho to begin consultations on forming a government that can ensure political stability in the euro zone nation.

Passos Coelho’s center-right coalition won the most votes in Sunday’s national election but fell far short of a majority, in parliament, meaning it will have to rely on support from other parties to pass laws.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva said in a televised address to the nation he had asked Passos Coelho “to start consultations with the aim of forming a government that secures political stability”.