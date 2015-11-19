Portugal presidential election set for Jan. 24

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal will hold an election to choose a new president on Jan. 24, the president’s office said on Thursday in a statement.

The announcement comes at a time of political uncertainty in Portugal, following leftist parties’ ousting of the center-right government in a historic parliamentary vote last week.

“The day of January 24 is set for the election of the president of the Republic,” the president’s office said in a brief statement. The election had already been scheduled to take place in January, but the president had to pick the date.

Outgoing President Anibal Cavaco Silva is currently deliberating on what to do next in the country’s political crisis. The opposition Socialists want him to choose them to lead the next government but he could also opt to leave the center-right in power in a caretaker status.