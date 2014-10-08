Bank of Portugal says Novo Banco not exposed to any Angola risk

A woman walks past a Portuguese Novo Banco (New Bank) sign at its headquarters office in Lisbon August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Novo Banco, created from the bailout of Banco Espirito Santo, has enough capital set aside to cover a 3 billion euro ($3.8 billion) loan exposure to its bank in Angola, Bank of Portugal governor Carlos Costa said.

Costa was speaking on Wednesday during a hearing in parliament on Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s largest listed lender which had to be rescued in August under the weight of the huge debts of its founding Espirito Santo family.

Novo Banco was carved out as the ‘good bank’ in the 4.9 billion euro rescue, while Banco Espirito Santo, or the ‘bad bank’ was left with family’s toxic debts.

BES Angola (BESA), the Angolan unit of BES which went to Novo Banco in the split, has been taken over by Angola’s central bank.

“Novo Banco has a 100 percent provision on its exposure (to BESA), which means that Novo Banco’s balance sheet, which will be presented, carries no risk from BESA,” Costa said.

He said there is even a potential ‘upside’ from the provision through a partial recovery of the Angolan loans.

The exposure to its Angolan unit was one of the problems that pushed Banco Espirito Santo to nearly collapse.

Portugal’s government has said it wants to sell Novo Banco as soon as possible to recover the funds it used to finance the bank resolution fund that was used to rescue BES.

Costa said the bank resolution fund has a two-year time horizon.

“The Bank of Portugal’s objective is to sell the position as soon as it is feasible,” he said. “What is feasible depends on the question of creating value over time, knowing that we have a deadline resulting from the law (two years).”

The Bank of Portugal has hired BNP Paribas to help it find potential buyers for Novo Banco.

Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque told the same parliamentary hearing that Novo Banco will be sold, “ensuring a competitive sale that maximizes value”.

“There is a time line of two years to carry out the sale, but I believe there exist the conditions to sell long before that,” she said.

“As far as I am aware ... there have been indications of interest by various institutions. Nobody has said the bank will be sold quickly or on the cheap.”