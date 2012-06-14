Portugal worried about Europe financial situation: minister

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal is worried about the financial situation in Europe but is focusing on what it can do to boost the economy at home, Foreign Minister Paulo Portas said on Thursday.
“Certainly we are worried about everything about the financial situation in Europe,” Portas told journalists after a weekly cabinet meeting.
“We are completely focused on doing what we can do, to promote investment, to promote exports and create jobs in Portugal.”
