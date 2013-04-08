Schaeuble says Portugal committed to agreements with Europe

MANNHEIM, Germany (Reuters) - Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho is committed to sticking to his government’s agreements with Europe, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.

Portugal’s constitutional court on Friday rejected four out of nine contested austerity measures from this year’s budget. The ruling deals a blow to government finances, but is unlikely to derail the bailed-out country’s reforms.

“The Portuguese prime minister called has cabinet together immediately afterwards and said ‘This doesn’t help. We must adhere to what we agreed’,” Schaeuble said during a question and answer session at the ZEW economic institute in Mannheim.