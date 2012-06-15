FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal finnance minister: Euro zone needs to cut bank, sovereign link
June 15, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Portugal finnance minister: Euro zone needs to cut bank, sovereign link

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European policymakers need to cut the link between sovereign risk and bank risk, Portuguese Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Friday.

Several euro zone countries, including Portugal have had to resort to aid from the EU and the IMF as their debt levels have become unsustainable. Governments have also had to recapitalize banks.

Gaspar, speaking at an ECB watchers conference, also said that the best way for Europe’s leaders to help Portugal would be to put in place new governance structures.

Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
