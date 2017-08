French Finance Minister Michel Sapin speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the Bercy Ministry in Paris, France, October 4, 2016.

LISBON (Reuters) - The best response to Britain's departure from the European Union and uncertainty regarding the United States is for Europe to maintain a firm position, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.

"The best response to Brexit and uncertainty (from the United States) is for the European side to have a firm position," he told journalists during a visit to Lisbon.