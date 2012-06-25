Portugal says it will meet deficit targets

Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho attends the debate on the no confidence motion at the parliament as Minister of Foreign Affairs Paulo Portas talks with Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar, in Lisbon June 25, 2012. Portugal is under a bailout by IMF, ECB and EU with strong austerity measures. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal will meet its budget goals agreed under its 78-billion-euro bailout and it is still too soon to consider additional austerity measures, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Monday.

“We have goals and objectives to meet and we will meet them,” Passos Coelho told parliament, as he rejected a motion of no confidence in his centre-right government presented by the small Communist Party.

Portugal cut public sector wages and introduced across-the-board tax hikes among other measures to cut spending and boost revenue under the terms of the European Union and International Monetary Fund bailout.

However, the Portuguese economy is expected to shrink 3 percent this year, increasing the strain of meeting deficit goals. The government must bring the budget deficit down to 3 percent of GDP in 2013, from the 4.2 percent that it reached in 2011 only via a one-off transfer of bank’s pension funds.

Economists see a risk that Portugal may fail to meet its budget deficit goals and will not be able to finance itself in bond markets from September 2013 as planned.

“It is very early to discuss new austerity measures,” Passos Coelho said, despite many economists’ view that the country may have to cut spending more.

In the same parliamentary debate, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar warned the crisis was quickly spreading beyond the euro zone’s periphery.

“The external environment worsened significantly. The euro debt crisis has drawn dramatically closer to the heart of Europe,” he said.

He said that despite rising uncertainty, Portugal’s bailout programme had already yielded some positive signs.

“This adjustment is unprecedented. There has been a significant reduction in our public debt differential which is at the lowest levels since this government took over (in June last year),” he said.

Portugal’s 10-year bonds are now trading at around 9.7 percent in the secondary market, far below a peak of 17 percent seen at the end of January.

Still, data on Friday showed the risks to the country’s ability to meet its deficit goals had increased. Portugal’s core public sector budget deficit jumped 35 percent in the first five months of the year, as consumption fell sharply, according to the data.