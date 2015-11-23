FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Communists reject demands by president for Socialist government
November 23, 2015

Portugal Communists reject demands by president for Socialist government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - The leader of Portugal’s Communists rejected on Monday demands by the president for additional guarantees from leftist parties before allowing the formation of a government led by the Socialists.

“With the four agreements signed between the parties, there is no reason for the president to demand conditions and guarantees... this is a new attempt by (president) Cavaco Silva to subvert the constitution and will have a corresponding democratic response by workers and the people,” Jeronimo Sousa said.

Cavaco Silva earlier asked Socialist leader Antonio Costa to start work to form a government but warned him he must not allow his future partners on the far left to compromise the country’s commitments to Europe.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

