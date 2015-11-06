Portugal Communists reach joint position with Socialists on new government

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Communist Party said on Friday the conditions are now in place for the creation of a government led by the center-left Socialists and the ousting of the center-right from power.

The party said in a statement that it reached a joint position with the Socialists after a meeting on Wednesday, allowing the Socialists to form a lasting government.

The deal will ensure that the Socialists can lead a leftist, majority government after earlier ensuring the support of the Left Bloc, another small far left party.