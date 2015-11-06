FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Communists reach joint position with Socialists on new government
November 6, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Portugal Communists reach joint position with Socialists on new government

Jeronimo de Sousa, leader of the Communist party (PCP), attends an election campaign event in Barreiro, Portugal October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Communist Party said on Friday the conditions are now in place for the creation of a government led by the center-left Socialists and the ousting of the center-right from power.

The party said in a statement that it reached a joint position with the Socialists after a meeting on Wednesday, allowing the Socialists to form a lasting government.

The deal will ensure that the Socialists can lead a leftist, majority government after earlier ensuring the support of the Left Bloc, another small far left party.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
