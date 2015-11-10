FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Socialists present motion to topple center-right government
November 10, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal Socialists present motion to topple center-right government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s main opposition Socialists presented a motion to reject the center-right government program in parliament on Tuesday ahead of a vote that is set to topple the austerity-minded cabinet via a joint effort of leftist parties.

The text of the motion said the leftist parties are ready to instead support a “stable, lasting, responsible and coherent” Socialist government backed by a parliament majority that would respect the country’s international commitments and budget consolidation.

It said the center-right government pursued policies that worked against the interests of workers, the poorest as well as the middle class, and its latest program showed it was determined to continue those policies.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

