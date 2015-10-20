FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal Socialist head says ready to form stable government
October 20, 2015 / 4:13 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal Socialist head says ready to form stable government

Antonio Costa (L), leader of the opposition Socialist party (PS), speaks with Portugal's President Anibal Cavaco Silva during a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s main opposition Socialists have the conditions to form a stable government with parliament majority, backed by two left-wing parties, Socialist leader Antonio Costa said on Tuesday after meeting President Anibal Cavaco Silva.

“We have informed (the president) that following contacts that we have had with the Communist Party and the Left Bloc ... there are conditions to from a government with majority support in parliament,” Costa told reporters, adding that the center-right ruling coalition could not provide such a solution.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said he expects the president to name him prime minister again but it was up to the main opposition Socialists to approve his new minority government.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

