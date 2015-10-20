Portugal Socialist head says ready to form stable government

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s main opposition Socialists have the conditions to form a stable government with parliament majority, backed by two left-wing parties, Socialist leader Antonio Costa said on Tuesday after meeting President Anibal Cavaco Silva.

“We have informed (the president) that following contacts that we have had with the Communist Party and the Left Bloc ... there are conditions to from a government with majority support in parliament,” Costa told reporters, adding that the center-right ruling coalition could not provide such a solution.

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said he expects the president to name him prime minister again but it was up to the main opposition Socialists to approve his new minority government.