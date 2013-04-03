FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal opposition wants bailout renegotiation, new government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal's Socialist Party secretary-general Antonio Jose Seguro speaks during an interview with Reuters in Lisbon May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s main opposition party leader called on Wednesday to renegotiate Lisbon’s EU/IMF bailout program and said the center-right coalition government was “incompetent” and had to be replaced.

Presenting a symbolic motion of no confidence to be voted in parliament later on Wednesday, Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro said his party supported budget discipline, but was against “blind spending cuts” that the government insists on.

“Your government is destroying Portugal and there is only one solution - to replace the incompetent government,” he said.

The ruling center-right coalition has a comfortable majority in the house and has dismissed the motion as unrealistic and lacking substance.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Daniel Alvarenga

