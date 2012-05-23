Portugal parliament passes pro-growth agenda

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s parliament passed a pro-growth initiative proposed by the opposition Socialists on Wednesday after the austerity-minded centre-right government dropped its opposition amid a growing European debate on how to combine growth with fiscal consolidation.

The Socialists previously had threatened to reconsider their support for the terms of Portugal’s EU/IMF bailout if the government did not allow passage of the pro-growth agenda to help the country out of its deepest recession since the 1970s.

Although the government has a solid majority, the political support provided by the opposition Socialists is a key advantage giving Portugal’s bailout program credibility the country cannot afford to lose, especially after political chaos in Greece put it on the brink of leaving the euro.

The ruling coalition abstained in the vote, allowing the Socialists to approve it with a symbolic majority of those present and voting in the 230-seat parliament.

The resolution aims to complement a European budget discipline pact, ratified by parliament last month.

The election of Socialist Francois Hollande as French president earlier this month has bolstered proponents of measures that would foster growth after German-led austerity provoked a massive slowdown in many European economies and a deep recession in Portugal.

Many of the Socialist’s proposals echo those presented by Hollande, including boosting the paid-in capital of the European Investment Bank and plans for ‘project bonds’ underwritten by the EU budget to finance infrastructure.

The bill “recommends that the government promote and support institutional and political measures that would...bind EU member states in an agenda of growth and jobs creation”.

It says that should be done via the approval of additions or a complementary treaty to the EU fiscal discipline pact.

EU leaders meet on Wednesday night for an informal dinner to agree ideas, including on growth, that can be formally signed off at their next summit on June 28-29.

“Tonight, the prime minister will be in Brussels, at the European Council, with his position reinforced” by the approved additions, Socialist bench leader Carlos Zorrinho said.

Portugal’s economy is expected to slump at least 3 percent this year following a 1.6 percent drop in 2011. The government expects a recovery to begin at the end of the year with modest growth returning in 2013, but the OECD said on Tuesday the GDP was still likely to fall next year.