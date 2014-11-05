IMF critical of Portugal's waning fiscal, reform effort

LISBON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warned that Portugal’s fiscal consolidation was poised to pause next year and structural reforms were losing momentum following the country’s exit from an EU/IMF bailout in May this year.

The IMF mission said a statement after the first post-bailout evaluation of the country’s performance the budget deficit next year was likely reach 3.4 percent of gross domestic product, far exceeding the government’s 2.7 percent target.

“The 2015 budget is not in line with the commitments in the present medium-term fiscal framework,” the mission said. It added that while continuing fiscal consolidation has to remain a priority, in its assessment “the fiscal consolidation effort is poised to pause in 2015.”

Its estimates for economic growth - 0.8 percent this year and 1.2 percent in 2015 - were below those forecast by the government.