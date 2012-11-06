FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal minister says IMF close to end of evaluation
November 6, 2012

Portugal minister says IMF close to end of evaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Advisors from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are close to concluding an evaluation of public spending cuts in Portugal, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on Tuesday.

Gaspar, speaking in a parliamentary commission, also said it will take many years for Portugal to fully reduce its budget deficit and there are still great risks to the economic outlook in Portugal and Europe.

“We live in a situation where there are great risks and uncertainties,” he said.

Reporting By Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga

