Portugal consumer prices drop in November
Business News
December 11, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal consumer prices drop in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People talk at the vegetable market in Olhao in the southern Portuguese province of Algarve March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s consumer price index dropped a steeper-than-expected 0.2 percent in November after staying flat in the previous month, mainly affected by a fall in transport costs, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

The data also showed year-on-year inflation with a negative reading of 0.2 percent last month after the same size drop in October. Average annual inflation slowed down to 0.4 percent in November from 0.6 percent the previous month.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a monthly consumer price index between flat and -0.1 percent.

Portugal’s economy began to recover in the second and third quarters after a long period of recession, but is still expected to contract for all of 2013. Austerity imposed under a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout has hit consumer demand and caused the deepest recession since the 1970s.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

