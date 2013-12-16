FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creditors say Portugal economy improving
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 16, 2013 / 5:52 PM / 4 years ago

Creditors say Portugal economy improving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - New signs of recovery have emerged in Portugal since the country’s creditors last reviewed its economy, the lenders to Lisbon’s bailout said on Monday.

“Further signs of recovery have emerged since the last review,” the European Commission, ECB and IMF said in a joint statement after the tenth review of Portugal’s economy.

“Growth is broadly in line with projections, while unemployment has fallen by more than expected.”

The statement coincided with the announcement that the country has passed the latest review, which ended on Monday.

The three said the “government has Reaffirmed its commitment” that it will identify alternative compensatory measures if the country’s constitutional court shoots down any measures that have been challenged by opposition politicians.

“Such (alternative) measures, however, could heighten risks to growth and employment and reduce the prospects for a sustained return to financial markets,” the statement said.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.