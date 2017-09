Portugal's Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho speaks during a debate session at the Parliament in Lisbon June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho will address the nation around 8 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday after the resignation of Paulo Portas, his foreign minister.

Portas is head of a small party that guarantees the government’s majority in parliament.

A government spokesman contacted by Reuters would not provide any further details.