FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal government sticks to bailout goals after Gaspar quits
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 2, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal government sticks to bailout goals after Gaspar quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal remains committed to public deficit goals agreed with its EU/IMF bailout lenders despite the resignation of Vitor Gaspar as finance minister who led Lisbon’s austerity drive, a government spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said any renegotiation of the goals, which the government had acknowledged could be required if the economy continues to underperform expectations, would be done only if necessary and if European partners agree to such talks.

He also said the choice of Treasury Secretary Maria Luis de Albuquerque to replace her former boss Gaspar should help Portugal’s credibility abroad and guarantee a smooth transition.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.