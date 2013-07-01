FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal finance minister considers resignation: media
July 1, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Portugal finance minister considers resignation: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar may have tendered his resignation to the prime minister, who is scheduled to meet with the president in an urgent appointment, local media reported on Monday.

Gaspar has been the architect of Portugal’s austerity under a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout and has been frequently praised by creditors for his dedication to the country’s bailout plan.

Private TSF radio, business daily Diario Economico and state broadcaster RTP all reported that Gaspar has asked to resign. Nobody at the prime minister’s office or at the finance ministry were immediately available to comment.

Reporting By Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip

