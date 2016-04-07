FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minister of what? Portugal culture minister wants to slap critics
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
April 7, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Minister of what? Portugal culture minister wants to slap critics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Critics of Portugal’s culture minister are calling on him to be fired for doing something, well, uncultured.

After being called “incompetent” and promoting a “work style of chronyism, domineering and rudeness”, Culture Minister Joao Soares reckoned it was time to slap two columnists at an influential newspaper.

“I see that I do have to find him (columnist Augusto Seabra), and now also Vasco Pulido Valente, to give them some sound slapping. It will be good for them. And for me,” Soares wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Sergio Azevedo, deputy bench leader for the main opposition Social Democrats, said Soares’ remarks were incompatible with the government job. “There’s only one way for him. Out,” he wrote on the same social network.

The original post garnered over 800 mostly critical comments with many calling for his resignation.

The ministry would not comment and Soares, son of former prime minister and presi4dent Mario Soares, was not reachable.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.