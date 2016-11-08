FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Portugal anti-terror police arrest 20 neo-Nazis over hate crimes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 8, 2016 / 6:48 PM / 10 months ago

Portugal anti-terror police arrest 20 neo-Nazis over hate crimes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Police from Portugal's National Anti-Terrorism Unit arrested 20 ultra-nationalists on Tuesday in an operation that involved searches across the country as part of an investigation into attempted murder and other hate crimes.

The Lisbon District Prosecutor's office said in a statement those detained were part of the Hammerskin Nation, a neo-Nazi skinhead group based in the U.S. city of Dallas. "In our country they seek, among other things, to expel and prevent the entry of all ethnic minorities to Portugal," it said.

The Portuguese Hammerskin group could not immediately be contacted for comment.

The crimes being investigated took place between 2013 and 2015 and include at least one attempted murder, robbery, and religious and sexual discrimination, prosecutors said.

Police said some of those detained were suspected of involvement in an attack on a group of anti-fascist communist activists in September 2015 following an anti-immigration rally in downtown Lisbon staged by ultra-nationalist groups.

The police operation was the largest against neo-Nazi gangs since the 2007 arrest of 30 ultra-nationalists and their leader Mario Machado, who was sentenced to seven years in jail in 2010.

Attacks on immigrants and refugees are rare in western Europe's poorest country, which attracts fewer newcomers than richer countries like Spain or France but has large minorities rooted in its African ex-colonies as well as Brazil and India.

Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.